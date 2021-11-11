CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Legacy coal and nuclear stations drive RWE profit

By Christoph Steitz, Tom Käckenhoff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I653E_0ctLHa2i00

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Nov 11 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE), Germany's largest power producer, posted a 6% rise in nine-month core profit, thanks in part to the non-core coal business that has come under investor pressure as part of global efforts to cut carbon emissions.

In the first nine months of the year RWE's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation reached 2.4 billion euros ($2.8 billion), up from 2.3 billion euros in the same period last year.

Shares in the group were flat at 0937 GMT after rising as much as 2.9%.

Core profit at its nuclear and coal division, which RWE says is not part of its core renewables and trading business, nearly doubled in the period, boosted by higher wholesale margins for lignite generation.

RWE has grown into one of Europe's top renewables players since a reorganisation of Germany's energy sector and it continues to operate coal and nuclear-fired power stations, which are being phased out as part of the country's energy shift.

Activist energy investor ENKRAFT has called on the company to separate its polluting lignite operations in a bid to cut emissions and remove a discount that has weighed on the stock as investors get more serious about dropping CO2-intense groups.

"RWE needs to sever ties with its lignite operations in order not to further hinder the future development of its core businesses," said ENKRAFT, which holds more than 500,000 shares in the company.

"RWE's Q3 results are yet another example of how its legacy operations mask the performance and development of its core businesses."

RWE said it is on track to reach its goal of expanding green energy capacity to more than 13 gigawatts (GW) by 2022, with 3.8 GW currently under construction.

Lower average wind power volumes and the impact from a cold snap in Texas this year weighed on profits at RWE's renewables businesses. At the group's solar and wind operations, nine-month adjusted EBITDA was down 38%.

RWE, which is scheduled to hold a capital markets day on Nov. 15, confirmed its outlook, saying it still expects adjusted EBITDA of 3 billion to 3.4 billion euros and a dividend of 0.90 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Heartland Institute

Without fossil fuel infrastructure we’re supposed to have an ENERGY CRISIS!

Over the last decade, climate activists have successfully pressured governments, banks, and corporations to divest from crude oil and natural gas companies. The energy infrastructures are just like the “civil” infrastructures the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Infrastructure Report Cards constantly addresses, and the resultant poor “grades” given to the infrastructures of our economy. Under-investment in infrastructure leads to deterioration and supply chain issues that more adversely impact the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russia supports idea to increase coal supplies to China - Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia supports the idea of increasing coal supplies to China, Interfax quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Wednesday. China has ordered its miners to ramp up coal production as a record surge in the cost of natural gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by David Evans)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwe#Nuclear Power#Power Stations#Energy Company#Enkraft#Gw
Reuters

Price of European gas surges as Russia pipeline suffers setbacks

MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended the process for getting the Nord...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

German gas imports fall 4% in Jan-Sept, bill jumps 57%

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany imported 4% less natural gas in the first nine months of 2021 versus a year earlier, but its bill rose 57% as prices surged, data from trade statistics office BAFA showed on Wednesday. Tight gas supply has sent prices spiralling in Europe and elsewhere,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

Covid contracts drive Serco to bumper profits and revenues

The company saw shares rise after it upgraded its performance guidance on Monday, as it also benefited from increased immigration work. Serco’s contracts running the Government’s Covid-19 test-and-trace system have helped the outsourcing firm to surpass revenue and profit targets. The company saw shares rise after it upgraded its performance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
windpowermonthly.com

RWE targets 31GW renewables and storage capacity by 2030

RWE aims to double its net wind, solar, batteries, gas and hydrogen capacity to 50GW by 2030, with a newly unveiled €50 billion spending plan. This includes a tripling of offshore wind capacity to 8GW, increasing onshore wind to 12GW and solar to 8GW by 2030. The company plans to target Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific regions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy's Atlantia ups guidance as motorway traffic drives profit

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) on Thursday raised its 2021 guidance after reporting a 27% increase in core profit for the first nine months when excluding its domestic motorway business which it has agreed to sell. The group controlled by the Benetton family said it...
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine.com

RWE reportedly considering sale of Belectric

German utility RWE is considering the sale of solar developer Belectric, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The agency said “two people familiar with the matter” had confirmed that RWE was evaluating the sale of the company and that the process was at an advanced stage. The sale is reportedly part of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newcivilengineer.com

Ambitious plan to re-engineer world’s coal-fired power stations for modular nuclear reactors

Bryden Wood’s Repurposing coal proposal has been drawn up with climate-focused non-profit Terra Praxis. Unveiled at COP26, the plan suggests replacing coal fired boilers at existing power plants with Advanced Heat Sources (Generation IV Advanced Modular Reactors) to deliver a substantial portion of the clean electricity required to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
globalconstructionreview.com

Turkey green lights last reactor for $20bn Akkuyu nuclear power station

The Nuclear Regulatory Council of Turkey has given the go-ahead for the construction of a fourth reactor at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin Province, southeast Turkey. The unit will be built by Akkuyu Nuclear, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear engineer Rosatom, and will be the final phase of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas futures fall 5% on rising output, lower demand forecast

(Adds latest prices) Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell 5% on Wednesday as output continues to rise and on forecasts for lower heating demand this week than previously expected. The decline came despite record gas futures in Asia and a 32% jump in European prices over the past three days on worries Russian gas giant Gazprom PAO will not deliver enough fuel to Europe for this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany. Global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. Front-month gas futures fell 26.1 cents, or 5.0%, to $4.916 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 11:57 a.m. EST (1657 GMT). On Tuesday, the contract closed at its highest since Nov. 8. In spot news, next-day gas prices at the Northwest Sumas hub NG-PX-HUN-SNL at the Washington-British Columbia border jumped about 38% to their highest since late October after Enbridge Inc reduced flows on its Westcoast pipe in British Columbia due to flooding. That was the biggest daily percentage gain at Sumas since the February freeze left millions without power in Texas. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.2 bcfd this week to 112.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday. U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. With gas prices near $32 per mmBtu in Europe and $38 in Asia, compared with about $5 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world will keep purchasing all the LNG the United States can produce. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 24 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,642 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.07 5.18 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.36 31.18 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 37.85 33.02 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 331 331 260 305 314 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 12 9 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 336 337 272 314 322 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.5 96.0 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 8.4 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.5 104.4 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.4 3.4 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.1 11.4 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.6 13.9 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.2 22.4 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.2 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.3 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 84.3 91.7 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.2 112.2 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Wind 12 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 35 40 38 38 Coal 20 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.11 4.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.65 4.54 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.19 6.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.49 4.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.94 4.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.85 5.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.30 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.68 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.26 3.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.75 51.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.75 36.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.81 46.71 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.75 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.75 59.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy