There can be challenges in making the decision to learn abroad, but the experiences and lessons students learn from going for it are often invaluable. “Completely removing yourself from your familiar environment and immersing yourself in something unknown, regardless of what that culture is, I think is a really irreplaceable experience,” said Eliza Emerson, a program specialist in the learning abroad office at the University of Utah. “I think a lot of times while living in America, it’s kind of easy to think that you’re at the center of the world. I think it’s important to remove yourself from that.”

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO