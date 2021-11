Many amenities have been lost to the pandemic — including the hot dog stands outside of metro area Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Back in January, vendors at these locations were told they had thirty days to remove their equipment, and they haven’t been invited back. “We’re continuously evaluating the needs of our business, and we found that in some areas we need to repurpose the space to better serve our customers’ home improvement needs,” a Home Depot spokesperson told Westword this fall. “The fact is that all food vendors at our stores have remained closed since March 2020, and many voluntarily chose to move their business somewhere else during that time.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO