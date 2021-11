ENOSBURG FALLS – Scott M. Drolette, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on November 5, 2021. He was born in Burlington on October 21, 1972, the son of Norman Drolette and the late Patricia (Christopher) Drolette. Scott was a life-long resident of Vermont and graduated from South Burlington High School. He...

