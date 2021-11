The Extra Special is a live show that combines stand-up, music, and drinking to form one of the most engaging and exciting live shows the New York comedy scene has to offer. Comedians are invited on stage to perform while at the mercy of each show’s resident guest drinker, a different performer selected to drink for the duration of the show while cracking wise at whatever happens on stage. Think of a comedy show that manages to capture the hardest you’ve ever laughed at a bar just hanging out with your friends – that’s what makes The Extra Special extra special. The show is hosted by Bobby Condon, Lindsay Boling, and Zach Swan, and features musical accompaniment from Sam Evans.

