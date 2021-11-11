The Warriors make a racket

The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty in the mid-2010s era of basketball, and their duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson revolutionized the sport, changing the way the game was played. In recent years though, Klay Thompson has had two serious injuries, first to his ACL in 2019, and...
The Golden State Warriors have done a tremendous job building a team around Stephen Curry. But for team owner Joe Lacob, things could have been a lot better had they drafted Nikola Jokic in 2014. In every franchise, there’s always that one player team high-ups regret missing out on. In...
Moody impressed by Klay, knows return makes Warriors ‘scary’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson’s impending return has energized a Warriors team that has started the season 5-1 and knows it is getting one of its greatest weapons back at some point. Rookie Moses Moody only has been...
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a hot start to the new season with a shiny 5-1 record, and Steph Curry looking like he could win his third MVP Award. After making the NBA Finals for five seasons in a row (and winning three times), the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
There are one junior tennis players from Geneseo ranked in the Boys’ 12 category in the week ending Nov. 6 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Boys' 12 bracket the previous week. Carter French is the top ranked boy in the...
There is one junior tennis player from Fairfield ranked in the Girls' 16 category in the week ending Oct. 16 by the United States Tennis Association. There was one junior tennis player who ranked in Girls' 16 bracket the previous week. Lucy Britt is the top ranked girl in the...
Run TMC has become known as one of the most iconic trios in Warriors history, with the up-tempo group composed of three players: Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Mitch Richmond. Mullin made his NBA debut on Nov. 5, 1985, after being drafted by the Golden State Warriors with the seventh overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. Mullin went on to play 13 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Warriors, becoming a franchise favorite and averaging over 20 points a game for his Warriors career.
The Alvarado Golden Warrior Band will compete at the UIL state marching band competition at The Alamodome in San Antonio for the first time in the school’s history. The Golden Warrior Band competed at the UIL area marching competition in Pflugerville on Oct. 30, placing eighth out of 31 bands with a total of 56 points in the preliminary round and tied with Fredricksburg in the final round placing fourth with a total of 23 points.
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a hot start to the new season with a shiny 6-1 record, and Steph Curry looking like he could win his third MVP Award. After making the NBA Finals for five seasons in a row (and winning three times), the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Every sports viewer has different coping mechanisms for dealing with their favorite team getting demolished on live television. For Hawks play-by-play broadcaster Bob Rathbun, that method of choice was cynicism. The peak example of this came towards the end of Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks,...
This week’s installment of SB Nation Reacts is light on Memphis Grizzlies-centric content. But it does include two teams that the Grizzlies have played so far this season, and how their current success may define how the rest of their 2021-2022 seasons go. First up, the mighty Golden State Warriors...
Just in case anyone forgot, Stephen Curry reminded everyone Monday night he’s still in a class of his own with a basketball in his hands. Curry delivered another performance for the ages by becoming – at 33 years old — the oldest player in NBA history with 50 points or more and 10 or more assists in a game. He also joined James Harden as the only two players in the last 40 years to score 50-plus points with 10-plus assists in a game, while playing 35 or fewer minutes.
The Golden State Warriors faced a stiff test in the Atlanta Hawks during the NBA’s Monday night slate. They trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but it was a lead Atlanta would not have for long as Stephen Curry went nuclear, breaking out of what had been a bit of shooting slump to begin the season.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL /// Alemany 3, Oaks Christian 2. The Lions exceeded all expectations, even their own. Oaks Christian High’s girls’ volleyball team didn’t qualify for the playoffs in 2018. The squad made a wild card playoff cameo in 2019. Last season consisted of a single practice and zero matches. Entering...
Stephen Curry is one of only a small number of all-time greats that have bagged the NBA Most Valuable Player award two seasons in a row. He achieved this historic feat by winning back-to-back MVP titles in 2015 and 2016. Right now, it’s looking like the Golden State Warriors superstar is en route to winning his third career MVP.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors' eight-game homestand is in the books, and as they head on the road with an NBA-best 11-1 record after their 119-93 win over the Chicago Bulls at Chase Center on Friday night, Golden State has to feel good about where they stand. The Warriors have...
Lions quarterback Jared Goff suffered an oblique injury last Sunday that could force him to sit out Week 11. If Goff does have to miss time, the Lions may hand the keys to their offense over to Tim Boyle. On Wednesday, the journeyman quarterback handled the first-team reps in practice.
Comments / 0