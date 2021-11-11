The Warriors make a racket

Just in case anyone forgot, Stephen Curry reminded everyone Monday night he’s still in a class of his own with a basketball in his hands. Curry delivered another performance for the ages by becoming – at 33 years old — the oldest player in NBA history with 50 points or more and 10 or more assists in a game. He also joined James Harden as the only two players in the last 40 years to score 50-plus points with 10-plus assists in a game, while playing 35 or fewer minutes.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO