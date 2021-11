Maxing out your 401(k) is one of the best things to do to ensure a growing net worth, and ultimately, a secure retirement. There are many reasons for this: Tax-deferred growth, employer-matching contributions, and access to basic investments are a few. But how long does it take to reach an account balance of $1 million? The answer will be different for everyone, but we can break apart the numbers to find out some basic truths.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO