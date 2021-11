Bob the Drag Queen embodies, in so many ways, the moment we are in. The RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight winner and New York drag-scene icon aptly navigates comedy, drama, and important social movements, and in the sophomore installment of the HBO series We’re Here, the nonbinary triple threat is giving even more killer looks and nuanced, funny observations about what it means to be queer, Black, and simply alive in America in 2021. Through guidance and mentorship to several drag kids over the course of the season, Bob gives viewers plenty to think about when it comes to our place in the world, what we owe one another, and how owning the truth of who we are can make things better for everyone.

