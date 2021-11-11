CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What Would Happen If Apple Bought Bitcoin: Michael Saylor

cryptonews.com
 6 days ago

In this interview excerpt, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy,...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

What happens if Bitcoin foregoes the $63,000 price level

Bitcoin has lined up a bearish divergence on its daily chart which suggests a pause to its late-September uptrend. Over the short-mid term, BTC would look at cutting losses, at its immediate defenses while lining up the next up cycle. At the time of writing, BTC traded at $63,916, down by 2.3% over the last 24 hours.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

What’s Next For Crypto w/ Michael Saylor, Caitlin Long & Nic Carter

Caitlin Long, Founder & CEO, Avanti Bank & Trust, Nic Carter, General Partner, Castle Island Ventures and Co-Founder, Coin Metrics and Michael Saylor, Chairman and CEO, MicroStrategy, Inc. spoke to Bloomberg Quicktake’s Katie Greifeld about the future for crypto and what’s next in the crypto space. The talk took place...
MARKETS
Street.Com

Bitcoin, Apple, AMC: What You Missed in Crypto Tuesday

Bitcoin and Ethereum made headlines Tuesday morning as both cryptocurrencies hit all-time highs. Bitcoin briefly surpassed $68,500 and Ethereum rose over $4,830 for the first time. In July, Bitcoin made headlines when it slumped below $30,000. Crypto enthusiasts were glad to find out that Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microstrategy
cryptopotato.com

Michael Saylor and Max Keiser Explain the Benefits of Elon Musk Converting Tesla Shares to Bitcoin

Michael Saylor and Max Keiser believe Elon Musk should cash in some of his Tesla stock and buy bitcoin instead. Elon Musk has asked his millions of Twitter followers whether to sell 10% of his Tesla stock. The question is what to do with the proceeds, and bitcoin proponents, such as Michael Saylor and Max Keiser, have urged the world’s richest man to buy BTC.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Philadelphia

Bitcoin's Biggest Upgrade in Four Years Just Happened – Here's What Changes

The first bitcoin upgrade in four years is called Taproot, and it just activated. The Taproot update means greater transaction privacy and efficiency – and crucially, it will unlock the potential for smart contracts, which can be used to eliminate middlemen from transactions. The first bitcoin upgrade in four years...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin vs Fiat Standard w/ Jordan B Peterson & Saifedean Ammous

In this video, Jordan B Peterson, renowned psychologist, lecturer, author, and host of JBP Podcast, talks to Saifedean Ammous, author and host of The Bitcoin Standard. They talk about decentralization, different schools and economics, fiat versus bitcoin standards, and much more. The episode premiered on November 15, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Inflation Is Here To Stay - Peter Schiff

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital. They discuss inflation, gold, and the implications of the current financial and political climate. The video was uploaded on November 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Kylie Jenner, Michael Saylor and NFT NYC

The annual NFT NYC conference took center stage this week on Crypto Twitter, swarming feeds with NFTs faster than people could mint them. But sift through the noise and there’s even more going on this week. Read on to find out. Monday. On Monday, Michael Saylor, co-founder of US software...
INTERNET
cryptonews.com

Hong Fang: From China Via Wall Street to Bitcoin

In this video, Bitcoin educator Anita Posch talks to Hong Fang, CEO of OKCoin exchange. They discuss her background story, free vs centrally planned markets, Bitcoin vs central bank digital currencies, and how 2022 might shape out for bitcoin. The episode premiered on November 11, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

The Growing Defi Market on Bitcoin: What’s Yielding Already?

The burgeoning decentralized finance (DeFi) market is evolving beyond Ethereum (ETH) and onto other chains. What may be surprising to hear for some: Bitcoin (BTC) is one of them. Read on the learn more about the growing Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem and what kind of yields you can expect to earn...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Taproot Upgrade Explained w/ Natalie Brunell and Jimmy Song

In this video, Natalie Brunell of Bitcoin Magazine explains the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade and how it will make transactions cheaper, more efficient, and private. Bitcoin programmer and technical expert Jimmy Song joins Natalie to present his view of the Taproot upgrade. The episode premiered on November 10, 2021.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Lots of Soaring, Some Record Breaking, NFTing and 20 Crypto Jokes

Another fun crypto week is behind us. Let’s summarize what happened. Bitcoin hit another ATH, as inflation figures in the USA reached its highest level in 30 years and the value of paper money hit an all-time low against hard assets. Analysts said that the current bitcoin rally looks healthy and with less leverage than on previous occasions, altcoins eclipsed combined bitcoin and ethereum transaction volumes on Coinbase, DOGE surged then dropped following an update, the Ethereum Name Service governance token soared on the first day of trading, Ethereum competitor Kadena too was soaring on its DeFi and NFT gaming news. Bitcoin’s Taproot was set to finally be activated this week, as was an upgrade for Ethereum’s L2 scaling solution Optimism. Meanwhile, Robinhood claims it has some 1.6m people on the waitlist for their crypto wallet, Discord seems to be working on a link to Ethereum, and Twitter is launching Twitter Crypto. Also, sadly, an American entrepreneur was tortured by a gang trying to steal his bitcoin.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy