What Would Happen If Apple Bought Bitcoin: Michael Saylor

Another fun crypto week is behind us. Let’s summarize what happened. Bitcoin hit another ATH, as inflation figures in the USA reached its highest level in 30 years and the value of paper money hit an all-time low against hard assets. Analysts said that the current bitcoin rally looks healthy and with less leverage than on previous occasions, altcoins eclipsed combined bitcoin and ethereum transaction volumes on Coinbase, DOGE surged then dropped following an update, the Ethereum Name Service governance token soared on the first day of trading, Ethereum competitor Kadena too was soaring on its DeFi and NFT gaming news. Bitcoin’s Taproot was set to finally be activated this week, as was an upgrade for Ethereum’s L2 scaling solution Optimism. Meanwhile, Robinhood claims it has some 1.6m people on the waitlist for their crypto wallet, Discord seems to be working on a link to Ethereum, and Twitter is launching Twitter Crypto. Also, sadly, an American entrepreneur was tortured by a gang trying to steal his bitcoin.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO