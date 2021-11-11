Finding familiarity in a post COVID-19 school system

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Across the country, the White House estimates about one million kids are now vaccinated against COVID-19. For the most part in our area, our bigger institutions are seeing a steady stream of people signing up for shots. Smaller facilities are seeing fewer children than expected. “I’m pretty excited for this one to get vaccinated. That way we can actually not have to worry about this,” Mike Cellurale said in reference to his daughter. She falls into the 5- to 11-year-old category. He said it’s the earliest he could get his child in for a shot because of people signing up. “To...

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO