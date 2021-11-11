CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Our opinion: Offering appreciation for veterans

Warren Times Observer
 6 days ago

Those who we honor today all have their differences. Some are proud and vocal about service to our country. Others, quietly, go about a daily routine without ever mentioning when or where they were stationed. That being said, those who have been on the front lines in wars or...

www.timesobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Washington Times

Our veterans need our support

It’s fitting that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving occur only a few short weeks apart because every year around this time, I reflect on how thankful I am to live in the freest country in the world. I reflect on the brave men and women of our Armed Forces who would gladly lay down their lives in an instant to defend those serving alongside them, along with every American at home. I also reflect on my more than two decades in the Armed Forces, which has given me so much, including meeting my wife Layla, a retired veteran who served our country for 20 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Warren Times Observer

Ceremony at Soldiers & Sailors marks Veterans Day

Soldiers & Sailors Park in downtown Warren has provided a place to remember the sacrifices of our Armed Forces for at least a century. That tradition continued on Thursday with a Veterans Day service held at the park. State Representative Kathy Rapp was the keynote speaker for the event. “This...
WARREN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veterans#The Greatest Generation#Ssg
Madison Daily Leader

Student essays demonstrate appreciation for veterans' service

Veterans attending the Veterans Day program in Rutland not only heard the appreciation of students but also witnessed evidence those students understood the meaning of their service. Nearly every student in the district participated in a program which included a tribute to the Armed Forces and culminated in the announcement...
RUTLAND, SD
earlycountynews.com

A SALUTE TO OUR HEROES: OUR VETERANS

On Veterans Day, we pause to reflect on the courage, dedication and loyalty of our nation’s military veterans. Throughout history, their hard work and sacrifice have kept us safe and protected o...
MILITARY
chatsports.com

Appreciate that the Spurs always support our vets

I grew up here in San Antonio. The military has always been a big part of my association with the city. I had those friends in school who passed through for a time and moved on when their parents were given a new assignment. All of my mom’s brothers were...
NBA
greensboro.com

Our Opinion: Balancing our monuments

As movements to remove Confederate statues from places of prominence on public property — often near town halls or courthouses — gathered steam over the last few years, some warned that doing so would be tantamount to “erasing history.” Never mind schools, museums, books, films, podcasts, etc. The statues were apparently doing the heavy lifting.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
World War II
The Dansville Online

Honoring service at the Wayland Veterans Appreciation Dinner

WAYLAND — It was a bittersweet night as the Legion gathered to remember those lost. The Wayland American Legion held a Veterans’ Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 13 for all the veterans in the area. Holy Family Parish Fr. John Gathenya gave the opening and closing prayers for the supper. The...
WAYLAND, NY
theredstonerocket.com

Veteran appreciates participating in school assembly

Athens High School joined the nation in celebrating the sacrifices of U.S. military veterans with an assembly Nov. 10. The assembly featured retired Air Force Lt. Col. Denver Betts, former vice president of academic affairs at Athens State University. Betts told stories of his time in the military and implored the crowd to be grateful for the way of life protected by veterans’ sacrifices throughout the history of the United States.
ATHENS, AL
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Appreciation ceremony honors veterans, active duty

At eight years old, Aaron Vaughn knew why he was created—to defend the United States and its people. And that was what he did. Despite many physical setbacks, including two ACL injuries, he became a Navy SEAL. He eventually died at 30 years old while serving in Afghanistan in 2011.
MONROE, LA
pointandshoreland.com

Red Cross hosting veterans appreciation breakfast

The American Red Cross has announced the 17th annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast and Resource Fair will be once again held in person, on Thursday, November 11, at 8 a.m. in Savage Hall, University of Toledo. All participants will be required to wear masks this year. Through the collaborative efforts of...
TOLEDO, OH
PennLive.com

Welcome home, veterans! | Opinion

Our country is facing a post-war environment for the first time in over 20 years. This will mean something different to the media, pentagon brass, intelligence agencies, defense contractors, dependents, caregivers, and, yes, service people. In light of this moment and Veteran’s Day coming up, it’s time to think about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Celebrating Our Jewish Neighbors

Visitors to Israel come for numerous reasons: some are on a personal pilgrimage, others come to walk where Jesus walked (the Garden, Wailing Wall, Temple Mount, take a dip in the Dead Sea or witness a Rabbi Writing in a Torah). One thing a visitor experiences is a taste of Jewish culture. I came with questions. What made this place distinctly Jewish? What do the symbols say about the culture, heritage, values, and strengths? How do the celebrations speak to their belief system? Why some Jewish men wear the distinctly different headdress? But, there are some facts I understand: that Jewish religion is deeply tied to being Jewish; that Judaism was grounded in the Kingdom of Judah about 400 years ago; their history is tied to being slaves in Egypt; and Holocaust remembrance continues to be a significant part of Jewish life today, according to chabad.org.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTEN.com

Garvin County hosts annual veterans appreciation luncheon

PAULS VALLEY, Okla., (KTEN) — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, Garvin County veterans were able to gather at the courthouse once again for the annual veterans’ appreciation luncheon. "I didn't want to let this pass again, so I got with Tracie and said, 'Let's coordinate this, because...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy