Our opinion: Offering appreciation for veterans

Visitors to Israel come for numerous reasons: some are on a personal pilgrimage, others come to walk where Jesus walked (the Garden, Wailing Wall, Temple Mount, take a dip in the Dead Sea or witness a Rabbi Writing in a Torah). One thing a visitor experiences is a taste of Jewish culture. I came with questions. What made this place distinctly Jewish? What do the symbols say about the culture, heritage, values, and strengths? How do the celebrations speak to their belief system? Why some Jewish men wear the distinctly different headdress? But, there are some facts I understand: that Jewish religion is deeply tied to being Jewish; that Judaism was grounded in the Kingdom of Judah about 400 years ago; their history is tied to being slaves in Egypt; and Holocaust remembrance continues to be a significant part of Jewish life today, according to chabad.org.
Comments / 0