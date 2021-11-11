Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tribeworks (NASDAQ: TWKS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $281.74 million.
Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: INFU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.67 million.
Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. For earnings history...
StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. For earnings history and...
Impac Mortage Holdings (NYSE: IMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.
SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.11 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.99 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.
Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.24). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.35 million. GUIDANCE:. Amwell sees FY2021 revenue...
ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $360.82 million.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $48 million versus the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. For earnings history...
Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $67.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Hackett Group,...
Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $167.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $152.32 million. GUIDANCE:. Ecovyst Inc. sees...
EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ: SATS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $504.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $493.85 million.
American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $147 million versus the consensus estimate of $129.5 million.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $30 million.
Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $387 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.97 million.
Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.61, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $303.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.46 million.
PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.39 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PRA Group (PRAA) click here.
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $690.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $612.93 million.
