Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $360.82 million.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO