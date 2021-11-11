CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Tribeworks (TWKS) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tribeworks (NASDAQ: TWKS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $281.74 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (INFU) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: INFU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. For earnings history...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

StoneMor Inc (STON) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Arco
StreetInsider.com

Impac Mortage Holdings (IMH) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Impac Mortage Holdings (NYSE: IMH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.04, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $19.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.98 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SuperCom (SPCB) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.11 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.1 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Heritage Global, Inc. (HGBL) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Heritage Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGBL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.99 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Amwell (AMWL) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amwell (NYSE: AMWL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.20), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.24). Revenue for the quarter came in at $62.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.35 million. GUIDANCE:. Amwell sees FY2021 revenue...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ContextLogic (WISH) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $368 million versus the consensus estimate of $360.82 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (THRN) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.01, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $48 million versus the consensus estimate of $45.35 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.32, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $71.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $67.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Hackett Group,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $167.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $152.32 million. GUIDANCE:. Ecovyst Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EchoStar Corp. (SATS) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. EchoStar Corp. (NASDAQ: SATS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $504.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $493.85 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $147 million versus the consensus estimate of $129.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Fluidigm (FLDM) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $30 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $387 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.97 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Envestnet | Yodlee (ENV) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.61, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $303.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.46 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PRA Group (PRAA) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.39 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PRA Group (PRAA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $690.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $612.93 million.
STOCKS

