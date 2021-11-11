CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.24

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ZTO Express (ZTO) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eltek Ltd (ELTK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.00

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eltek Ltd (ELTK) click...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krmd#Koru#Koru Medical Systems#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

StoneCo (STNE) Reports Q3 EPS of R$0.46

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (AIH) Reports Q2 EPS of (RMB3.58)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ: AIH) reported Q2 EPS of (RMB3.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB224 million versus the consensus estimate of RMB210.51 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Aesthetic Medical...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Amtech Systems (ASYS) Misses Q4 EPS by 5c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Amtech Systems sees...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Remark Holdings (MARK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.72

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.32)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acacia Research (ACTG) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.86

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, versus $0.32 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.58 million, versus $19.5 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Acacia...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Palatin Technologies (PTN) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.4 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $80 thousand.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.59

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) click here.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy