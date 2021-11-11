KORU Medical Systems (KRMD) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million.
StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ: AIH) reported Q2 EPS of (RMB3.58). Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB224 million versus the consensus estimate of RMB210.51 million.
Amtech Systems (NASDAQ: ASYS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. GUIDANCE:. Amtech Systems sees
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The
Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on
Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are down nearly 2% in pre-open Wednesday after Bernstein analyst Harshita Rawat downgraded to Market
Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated an Outperform rating and raised estimates on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) after agreements with the
Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20).
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, versus $0.32 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.58 million, versus $19.5 million reported last year.
Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.4 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $80 thousand.
Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20).
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.05 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.9 million.
