Bsquare (BSQR) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Shapeways, Inc (SHPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/sh

Shapeways, Inc (NYSE: SHPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.7 million, versus $8.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Shapeways, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $32.5-33.5...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

REE Automotive (REE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.57/sh

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.57), versus ($0.16) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on REE Automotive (REE) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Loss of $15.3M

AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) reported Q3 adjusted net loss of $15.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.2 million. GUIDANCE:. AvidXchange Holdings sees FY2021 revenue of $244.5-245.5 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pioneer Power (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05/sh

Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Shares if Q3 Earnings Yield Weakness - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) PT Raised to $12 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Helbiz (HLBZ) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.09/sh

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.09), versus ($0.29) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.7 million, versus $2.01 million reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

WeWork (WE) Reports Q3 Loss of $4.54/sh

WeWork (NYSE: WE) reported Q3 EPS of ($4.54), versus ($5.51) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $661 million, versus $811 million reported last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

PLBY Group (PLBY) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.18/sh

PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), versus $0.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.4 million, versus $35 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PLBY Group (PLBY) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.32, Offers Guidance

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32), versus ($0.40) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $177.1 million, versus $172 million reported last year.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Athersys (ATHX) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.07/sh

Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.11) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.79 million, versus $100 thousand reported last year.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05/sh

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 million, versus $750 thousand reported last year.
ECONOMY

