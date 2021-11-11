Bsquare (BSQR) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shapeways, Inc (NYSE: SHPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.7 million, versus $8.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Shapeways, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $32.5-33.5...
AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) reported Q3 adjusted net loss of $15.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.2 million. GUIDANCE:. AvidXchange Holdings sees FY2021 revenue of $244.5-245.5 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AvidXchange...
Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year.
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price ...
Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ...
MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to Sell from Neutral and lowered the target price to ...
Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a ...
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.09), versus ($0.29) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.7 million, versus $2.01 million reported last year.
WeWork (NYSE: WE) reported Q3 EPS of ($4.54), versus ($5.51) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $661 million, versus $811 million reported last year.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), versus $0.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.4 million, versus $35 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PLBY Group (PLBY) click here.
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32), versus ($0.40) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $177.1 million, versus $172 million reported last year.
Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.11) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.79 million, versus $100 thousand reported last year.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 million, versus $750 thousand reported last year.
