Synalloy (SYNL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.87

 6 days ago

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year.
Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Shares if Q3 Earnings Yield Weakness - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) PT Raised to $12 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 3.39% to $242.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Moderna Inc. closed $255.26 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

