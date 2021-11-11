Synalloy (SYNL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.87

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO