AppLovin (APP) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Maxeon sees Q4 2021...
Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.
Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) reported Q4 EPS of $0.05, $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.38 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. For earnings...
NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $494 million versus the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2021 EPS of $6.43-$6.53, versus the consensus of $6.37. NICE sees FY2021 revenue of $1.899-1.909...
Fiesta Restaurant (NASDAQ: FRGI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.11 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.02 million.
Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.34 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.08 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.
GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.92 million. GUIDANCE:. GAN Limited sees FY2021 revenue of $125-135 million, versus the consensus of $130 million. For earnings...
Dream Finders Holdings (NASDAQ: DFH) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20, $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $362.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $550.15 million.
Spire Corporation (OTC: SPIR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.40 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.93 million.
Blend Labs (NYSE: BLND) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.38), $0.27 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.11). Revenue for the quarter came in at $89.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.31 million.
Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. Given the Smart Sock's...
Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $73.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $72.82 million.
DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion.
