UpHealth (UPH) Tops Q3 EPS by 33c

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $154.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $146.65 million.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO