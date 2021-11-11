UpHealth (UPH) Tops Q3 EPS by 33c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.26), $0.33 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.08 million.
RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.68 million.
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $154.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $146.65 million.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.15 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.
Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
Trex (NYSE: TREX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.64, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $336 million versus the consensus estimate of $325.63 million.
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $223.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $195.93 million.
CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $68 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Outlook. The Company expects...
UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $690.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $612.93 million.
PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.39 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PRA Group (PRAA) click here.
Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.22). Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $30 million.
