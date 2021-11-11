Stein Mart (SMRT) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.31

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shapeways, Inc (NYSE: SHPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.7 million, versus $8.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Shapeways, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $32.5-33.5...
Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Pioneer...
AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) reported Q3 adjusted net loss of $15.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.2 million. GUIDANCE:. AvidXchange Holdings sees FY2021 revenue of $244.5-245.5 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AvidXchange...
Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.71), versus ($3.81) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $425 thousand reported last year. GUIDANCE:
Bilibili (BILI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.03%. A...
Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), versus ($0.11) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.79 million, versus $100 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Athersys (ATHX)...
Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ: GREE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Greenidge Generation (GREE) click here.
Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Benson...
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32), versus ($0.40) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $177.1 million, versus $172 million reported last year.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), versus $0.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.4 million, versus $35 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PLBY Group (PLBY) click here.
Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), versus ($0.22) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.9 million, versus $30.8 million reported last year.
Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.09), versus ($0.29) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.7 million, versus $2.01 million reported last year. For...
RumbleOn Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) reported Q3 EPS of ($3.25), versus $0.67 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $221.2 million, versus $117.3 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. RumbleOn Inc....
Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) reported net loss of $92.7M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $386.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $359.45 million. GUIDANCE:. Vivint...
Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) reported Q3 net loss of $0.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Creative Realities Inc....
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE: UAVS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2 million, versus $750 thousand reported last year.
Genius Brands Int'l (NASDAQ: GNUS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.87 million, versus $274 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) reported Q3 net loss of $2.7M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $53.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. GUIDANCE:. Spark Networks SE sees...
