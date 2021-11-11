CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

SenesTech, Inc. (SNES) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $808 million versus the consensus estimate of $811.48 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.79 million versus the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL).
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Truist Provides Follow Up Abbvie (ABBV) Triple Data

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II (SGII) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition (SUAC) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPAC ShoulderUp Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SUAC) (NYSE: SUAC-U) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 26,500,000.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Investors Rolling Calls - Susquehanna

Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zendesk, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Johnson Elwan Steve

Form 4 Zendesk, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Johnson Elwan Steve

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.53). Revenue for the quarter came in at $574 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $190 thousand.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (INFU) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: INFU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.43 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Palatin Technologies (PTN) Reports In-Line Q1 EPS

Palatin Technologies (NYSE: PTN) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.03), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.4 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $80 thousand.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.06). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

