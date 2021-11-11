CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.52

StreetInsider.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
StreetInsider.com

Eltek Ltd (ELTK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.00

Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million.
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.24

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Remark Holdings (MARK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.72

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.
StreetInsider.com

CVD Equipment (CVV) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.89

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ: CVV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 million.
StreetInsider.com

Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
StreetInsider.com

Brilliant Earth (BRLT) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.09

Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE: Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million.
