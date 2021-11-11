Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.52

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO