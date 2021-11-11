Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.52

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ZTO Express (ZTO) click here.
Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eltek Ltd (ELTK) click...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.21), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). For earnings history and earnings-related data on atai Life Sciences (ATAI)...
Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) click here.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.05 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.9 million.
AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.
Forma Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: FMTX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.91), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.96). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Forma Therapeutics Holdings (FMTX) click here.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE: SDPI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.42 million.
ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.2M versus the consensus estimate of $3.06 million.
Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $95.2 million, versus $71.4 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Brilliant Earth sees FY2021 revenue of $366-369 million. For earnings history and...
