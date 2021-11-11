2u (TWOU) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO