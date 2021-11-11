2u (TWOU) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million.
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.9 million.
Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.93 million.
Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.95 million.
Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). As of September 30, 2021, Regulus had $35.8 million in cash and...
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $636.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $659.83 million.
