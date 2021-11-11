CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2u (TWOU) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

StreetInsider.com

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, EPS Guidance Misses Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.9 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Aramark Services (ARMK) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Beachbody Company (BODY) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.93 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Coupang (CPNG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CASI Pharma (CASI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

WM Technology, Inc (MAPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Energy Focus (EFOI) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pretium Resources (PVG) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RGLS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.10), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). As of September 30, 2021, Regulus had $35.8 million in cash and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c, Trims FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.64. Revenue for the quarter came in at $636.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $659.83 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

