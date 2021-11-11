CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lion Electric (LEV) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.60

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on ZTO Express (ZTO) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eltek Ltd (ELTK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.00

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eltek Ltd (ELTK) click...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lev#Lion Electric#Streetinsider Premium
StreetInsider.com

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.24

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Valvoline (VVV) to Conviction Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Jason English upgraded Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Loop Capital Downgrades The Beachbody Co. Inc. (BODY) to Sell

Loop Capital analyst Daniel Adam downgraded The Beachbody Co. Inc. (NYSE: BODY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Shares if Q3 Earnings Yield Weakness - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Upgrades Zions Bancorp (ZION) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy