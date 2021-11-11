Oblong (OBLG) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.19, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $415.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $365.56 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO