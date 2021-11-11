Oblong (OBLG) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.19, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $415.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $365.56 million.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.85, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $576 million versus the consensus estimate of $540.04 million.
NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) reported Q1 EPS of $0.82, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.48 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion.
Spectrum Pharma (NASDAQ: SPPI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) click here.
Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Holley Inc. sees...
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.85), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.73). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $400 thousand.
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $1.64 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $195.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.44 million.
RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.68 million.
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $147 million versus the consensus estimate of $129.5 million.
PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.39 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PRA Group (PRAA) click here.
Ouster (NYSE: OUST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.9 million.
Hanger, Inc. (OTC: HNGR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $289.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Hanger, Inc. sees...
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $84.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $75.25 million.
