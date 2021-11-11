CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Oblong (OBLG) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.19, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $415.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $365.56 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

La-Z-Boy (LZB) Tops Q2 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) reported Q2 EPS of $0.85, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.73. Revenue for the quarter came in at $576 million versus the consensus estimate of $540.04 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Reports Q3 EPS of (12c)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Spectrum Pharma (NASDAQ: SPPI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Holley Inc. (HLLY) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Holley Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.85), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.73). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $400 thousand.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.64

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $1.64 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $195.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.44 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RadNet (RDNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $340.68 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Comscore (SCOR) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $147 million versus the consensus estimate of $129.5 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

PRA Group (PRAA) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.76, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.72. Revenue for the quarter came in at $263.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $254.39 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PRA Group (PRAA) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ouster (OUST) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ouster (NYSE: OUST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.9 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hanger, Inc. (OTC: HNGR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $289.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.31 million. GUIDANCE:. Hanger, Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $84.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $75.25 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

