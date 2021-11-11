Cyclacel Pharma (CYCC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $864.49 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO