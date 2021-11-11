CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyclacel Pharma (CYCC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Blue Foundry Bancorp (BFLY) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blue Foundry Bancorp (NYSE: BFLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $19.5 million. 2021 Financial Guidance:
FINANCIAL REPORTS
www.kiplinger.com

Buffett Buys Royalty Pharma, Floor & Decor, Exits Merck in Q3

Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) latest Form 13F hit Monday evening, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the third quarter of 2021. And Buffett & Co. skewed bearish yet again. Berkshire Hathaway was once again a net seller during the three months ended Sept. 30. The...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Spectrum Pharma (NASDAQ: SPPI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Ligand Pharma (LGND) Tops Q3 EPS by 54c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) reported Q3 EPS of $1.58, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $1.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.65 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $63 million versus the consensus estimate of $43.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Genpact Limited (G) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $864.49 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acadia Pharma (ACAD) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $68 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Outlook. The Company expects...
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Tops Q3 EPS by 27c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $223.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $195.93 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.64

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $1.64 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $195.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.44 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

