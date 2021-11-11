Cyclacel Pharma (CYCC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NYSE: BFLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $19.5 million. 2021 Financial Guidance:
Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) latest Form 13F hit Monday evening, revealing the stocks Warren Buffett and his team bought and sold during the third quarter of 2021. And Buffett & Co. skewed bearish yet again. Berkshire Hathaway was once again a net seller during the three months ended Sept. 30. The...
Spectrum Pharma (NASDAQ: SPPI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) click here.
Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ: LGND) reported Q3 EPS of $1.58, $0.54 better than the analyst estimate of $1.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $64.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.65 million.
Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $63 million versus the consensus estimate of $43.78 million.
Biohaven Pharma (NYSE: BHVN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.91), $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of ($2.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $135.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $128.4 million.
Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.78), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.81). Revenue for the quarter came in at $543 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) reported Q3 EPS of $0.66, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $0.48. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $864.49 million.
Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $68 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Outlook. The Company expects...
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $223.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $195.93 million.
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $1.64 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $195.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.44 million.
