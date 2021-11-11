Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.19, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $415.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $365.56 million.
NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
Cyclacel Pharma (NASDAQ: CYCC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.47), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.65). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cyclacel Pharma (CYCC) click here.
Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Holley Inc. sees...
Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $63 million versus the consensus estimate of $43.78 million.
Biohaven Pharma (NYSE: BHVN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.91), $0.49 better than the analyst estimate of ($2.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $135.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $128.4 million.
Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.78), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.81). Revenue for the quarter came in at $543 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.85), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.73). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $400 thousand.
Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $223.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $195.93 million.
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $1.64 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $195.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.44 million.
