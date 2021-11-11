CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spectrum Pharma (SPPI) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK) reported Q3 EPS of $2.19, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $2.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $415.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $365.56 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

NXT-ID (NXTD) Reports Q3 EPS of (12c)

NXT-ID (NASDAQ: NXTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.86 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on NXT-ID (NXTD) click here.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Cyclacel Pharma (CYCC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c

Cyclacel Pharma (NASDAQ: CYCC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.47), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.65). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Cyclacel Pharma (CYCC) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Oblong (OBLG) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Holley Inc. (HLLY) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $159.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $193.04 million. GUIDANCE:. Holley Inc. sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dicerna Pharma (DRNA) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c

Dicerna Pharma (NASDAQ: DRNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $63 million versus the consensus estimate of $43.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) Misses Q3 EPS by 12c

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.85), $0.12 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.73). Revenue for the quarter came in at $14 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $400 thousand.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Acadia Pharma (ACAD) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

Acadia Pharma (NASDAQ: ACAD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $127.75 million. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Helios Technologies (HLIO) Tops Q3 EPS by 27c

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.07, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $223.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $195.93 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.64

Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q3 EPS of $5.32, $1.64 better than the analyst estimate of $3.68. Revenue for the quarter came in at $195.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $165.44 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

