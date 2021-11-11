CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $808 million versus the consensus estimate of $811.48 million.
StreetInsider.com

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.79 million versus the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.
StreetInsider.com

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

Cummins (CMI) Declares $1.45 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

American Software (AMSWA) Declares $.11 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL)
StreetInsider.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Investors Rolling Calls - Susquehanna

Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining
StreetInsider.com

Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) PT Raised to $149 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) to $149.00 (from $134.00) while maintaining
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II (SGII) Opens at $10.05

Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a
StreetInsider.com

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.35), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook:. Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:
StreetInsider.com

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.37 million.
