Kubient, Inc. (KBNT) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $808 million versus the consensus estimate of $811.48 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.79 million versus the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) to $149.00 (from $134.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Today's IPO for SPAC Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ: SGII) (NASDAQ: SGIIU) opened for trading at $10.05 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.35), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook:. Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.37 million.
Comments / 0