Stocks

Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Maxeon (MAXN) Misses Q3 EPS by 22c, Guidance Misses

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Maxeon sees Q4 2021...
StreetInsider.com

Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, EPS Guidance Misses Consensus

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million.
StreetInsider.com

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Misses Q3 EPS by 20c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $319.43 million. For earnings history...
StreetInsider.com

Aramark Services (ARMK) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
StreetInsider.com

L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Valero Energy (VLO) Declares $0.98 Quarterly Dividend; 5% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
StreetInsider.com

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) PT Raised to $309 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Windley raised the price target on IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) to $309.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Connection (CNXN) Declares $1.00 Special Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
StreetInsider.com

Truist Provides Follow Up Abbvie (ABBV) Triple Data

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Investors Rolling Calls - Susquehanna

Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Zendesk, Inc. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Johnson Elwan Steve

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
