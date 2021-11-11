Conifer Holdings (CNFR) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.9 million.
Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Maxeon sees Q4 2021...
Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million.
GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29), $0.20 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $319.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $319.43 million. For earnings history...
Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Jefferies analyst David Windley raised the price target on IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) to $309.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a ...
Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ...
Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a ...
Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ...
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
