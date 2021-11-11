LumiraDx (LMDX) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO