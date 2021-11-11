CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LumiraDx (LMDX) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

StreetInsider.com

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

SBA Communications (SBAC) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

iSun, Inc (ISUN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.44 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $126.36 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Limbach Holdings (LMB) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. Revenue for the quarter came in at $129.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $123.8 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Opendoor (OPEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenue and Guidance Beat Consensus

Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Performant Financial (PFMT) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Performant Financial (NASDAQ: PFMT) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $28.3 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tufin (TUFN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Tufin (NYSE: TUFN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.17), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.25). Revenue for the quarter came in at $28 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.17 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $67.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.74 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Model N Inc. (MODN) Tops Q4 EPS by 8c

Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) reported Q4 EPS of $0.18, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $51.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $50.88 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GoHealth Inc. (GOCO) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $211.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $199.36 million.
STOCKS

