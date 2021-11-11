Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. "We continue to see...
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.69), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated an Outperform rating and raised estimates on Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) after agreements with the ...
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $509 million, versus $252 million reported last year. Bookings increased 28% over Q3 2020...
GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.65 million.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07).
Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02).
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.
Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.18).
Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.78 million.
Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $200.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $199.75 million.
APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $377.8 million, may not compare versus the consensus estimate of $399.5 million.
Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $472.21 million.
