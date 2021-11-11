CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

MediWound (MDWD) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.67 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DLocal Limited (DLO) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.06, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $68.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. "We continue to see...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sea Ltd. (SE) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Sea Ltd. (NYSE: SE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.69), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Roblox (RBLX) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $509 million, versus $252 million reported last year. Bookings increased 28% over Q3 2020...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

GSE Systems (GVP) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GSE Systems (GVP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.87 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Mister Car Wash, Inc (MCW) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c; Bumps Guidance Higher

Mister Car Wash, Inc (NYSE: MCW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.11, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $194.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $188.16 million.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCSA) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.18).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

﻿﻿Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Biolase (BIOL) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $9.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.78 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Bumble (BMBL) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Guides Q4 Revenues Above

Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $200.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $199.75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

APi Group Corporation (APG) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.35, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers FY Guidance

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $377.8 million, may not compare versus the consensus estimate of $399.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Wendy's (WEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c, Offers Guidance

Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.19, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $472.21 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

