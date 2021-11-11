CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPX Flow (FLOW) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

SPX Flow (NYSE: FLOW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.79, $0.09 better than...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.35), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook:. Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
StreetInsider.com

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c, FY Revenue Guidance Misses

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.18, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116 million versus the consensus estimate of $114.78 million.
StreetInsider.com

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc (MYPS) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc (NASDAQ: MYPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $70.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. GUIDANCE:. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $282.5-287.5 million, versus the consensus of $293.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c; Guides Above

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.19, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.10. Revenue for the quarter came in at $79.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $73.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $461.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $478.13 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on HUYA Inc. (HUYA) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Marchex (MCHX) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.07, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.02). Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.35 million.
StreetInsider.com

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE: CTOS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $357.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $357 million.
StreetInsider.com

Envestnet | Yodlee (ENV) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Envestnet | Yodlee (NYSE: ENV) reported Q3 EPS of $0.61, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $303.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $300.46 million.
StreetInsider.com

Comscore (SCOR) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $92.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $91.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Reported book value of $6.40 per common share, representing a 2.3% quarterly return on book value(1) Generated Comprehensive Income
StreetInsider.com

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOTZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $68 million versus the consensus estimate of $55.77 million. Outlook. The Company expects
StreetInsider.com

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $387 million versus the consensus estimate of $384.97 million.
StreetInsider.com

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Misses Q3 EPS by 9c

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.8 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. GUIDANCE:. KE Holdings Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $2.3-2.4 billion, versus the consensus of $2.69
StreetInsider.com

Five9 (FIVN) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.28, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.23. Revenue for the quarter came in at $154.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $146.65 million.
StreetInsider.com

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.23), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.26). Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.15 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.45 million.
StreetInsider.com

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Hanger, Inc. (OTC: HNGR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.39, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $289.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.31 million.
StreetInsider.com

Ouster (OUST) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Ouster (NYSE: OUST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $8.9 million.
