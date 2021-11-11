Performant Financial (PFMT) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX) reported Q4 EPS of $0.45, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.37. Revenue for the quarter came in at $226 million versus the consensus estimate of $215.5 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) are down nearly 30% in pre-open Friday after the company delivered extremely poor FQ1 results and slashed guidance. Peloton reported FQ1 EPS of ($1.25) to miss on...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi has weighed in on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) buybacks to note they’ve been a key driver of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today’s trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to Sell from Neutral and lowered the target price to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas had a follow up on Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) after taking to management. The trial ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) are down 5% in pre-open after the company reported its Q3 results.Target reported Q3 EPS ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Susquehanna option strategists Alison Edwards notes PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) investors continue rolling calls to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0