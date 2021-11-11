CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comstock Mining (LODE) Misses Q3 EPS by 14c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Maxeon (MAXN) Misses Q3 EPS by 22c, Guidance Misses

Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Maxeon sees Q4 2021...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics Holdings (RKLY) Misses Q3 EPS by 28c

Rockley Photonics Holdings (NYSE: RKLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

FREYR Battery (FREY) Misses Q3 EPS by 33c

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.42), $0.33 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). For earnings history and earnings-related data on FREYR Battery (FREY) click here.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $77.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $45.75 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

INVO Bioscience (INVO) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $218.9 thousand versus the consensus estimate of $330 thousand. For earnings history and earnings-related data on INVO Bioscience (INVO) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Inpixon (INPX) Misses Q3 EPS by 5c

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.05 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $11.92 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $146 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Biocept (BIOC) Misses Q3 EPS by $0.03

Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

GSE Systems (GVP) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

GSE Systems (NASDAQ: GVP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $14.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on GSE Systems (GVP) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (INFU) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: INFU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) Misses Q3 EPS by 8c

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $132.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $126.36 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

CIRCOR (CIR) Misses Q3 EPS by 6c

CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.19 million. GUIDANCE:. CIRCOR sees FY2021 EPS of $1.69-$1.74, versus the consensus of $2.12. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

RBC Bearings (ROLL) Misses Q2 EPS by 14c

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) reported Q2 EPS of $0.89, $0.14 worse than the analyst estimate of $1.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. GUIDANCE:. RBC Bearings sees Q3 2022 revenue of $245-255 million, versus the consensus of $173 million. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BlackSky (BKSY) Misses Q3 EPS by 67c

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.67), $0.67 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10 million.
STOCKS

