Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

The Real Brokerage Inc (REAX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.79 million versus the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.
StreetInsider.com

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.65), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.68). Revenue for the quarter came in at $808 million versus the consensus estimate of $811.48 million.
StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining
StreetInsider.com

Biodesix Inc. (BDSX) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.46). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.37 million.
StreetInsider.com

Canoo Inc. (GOEV) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.35), $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.44). Fourth Quarter 2021 Business Outlook:. Based upon our current projections, Canoo expects:
StreetInsider.com

Danimer Scientific (DNMR) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.08, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $13.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $14.56 million.
StreetInsider.com

iSun, Inc (ISUN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c

iSun, Inc (NASDAQ: ISUN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $12.44 million.
StreetInsider.com

NIO Inc. (NIO) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c, Q4 Revenue Guidance Misses Consensus

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. NIO Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $1.4551-1.5684 billion, versus the consensus of $1.74 billion. Deliveries
StreetInsider.com

Sg Blocks, Inc. (SGBX) Misses Q3 EPS by 43c

Sg Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.43), $0.43 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $7 million.
StreetInsider.com

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) Misses Q3 EPS by 17c

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.17 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $141.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $146 million.
StreetInsider.com

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
StreetInsider.com

Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) Tops Q3 EPS by 15c

Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE: RMO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.15 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $4.43 million.
StreetInsider.com

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (INFU) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: INFU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.67 million.
StreetInsider.com

Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) Misses Q3 EPS by 1c

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.
