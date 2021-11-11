Spire Corporation (SPIR) Misses Q3 EPS by 40c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Maxeon sees Q4 2021...
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Rockley Photonics Holdings (NYSE: RKLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.48), $0.28 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.77 million.
Infusystem Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: INFU) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.67 million.
Biocept (NASDAQ: BIOC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $9.73 million.
