Heritage Global, Inc. (HGBL) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.79 million versus the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
TJX Cos. (NYSE: TJX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Outlook:. For the start of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, overall open-only comp store sales growth...
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent. For...
Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Provident Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: PROV) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
