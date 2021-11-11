Heritage Global, Inc. (HGBL) Misses Q3 EPS by 4c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Real Brokerage Inc (NASDAQ: REAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $38.79 million versus the consensus estimate of $23.09 million.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO