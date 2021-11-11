Sylvamo (SLVM) Reports Q3 EPS of $2.27

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Canaan Inc. (CAN) click...
Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million.
StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) are down nearly 30% in pre-open Friday after the company delivered extremely poor FQ1 results and slashed guidance.
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share, or $3.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 9, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021,...
SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share, or $2.32 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining
Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results
Cummins (NYSE: CMI) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.45 per share, or $5.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 2, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021.
Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price
