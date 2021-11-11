CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

 6 days ago

Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 0.7% Yield

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
American Software (AMSWA) Declares $.11 Quarterly Dividend; 2% Yield

American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend of $.11 per share, or $0.44 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.24

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
L3Harris Technologies (LHX) Declares $1.02 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, or $4.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021,...
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) to Buy

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) from
Barclays Resumes Welltower, Inc. (WELL) at Overweight

Barclays analyst Steve Valiquette resumes coverage on Welltower, Inc. (NYSE: WELL)
Apple (AAPL): Strong Buybacks Could Continue for Another 15 Years, Company Could Repurchase 35% of all Shares Outstanding by 2035 - Bernstein’s Sacconaghi

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi has weighed in on Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) buybacks to note they've been a key driver of
Buy Zoom (ZM) Shares if Q3 Earnings Yield Weakness - Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta A Marshall reiterated an Overweight rating on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) but slashed the price
Wolfe Research Upgrades Zions Bancorp (ZION) to Outperform

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache upgraded Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION)
Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) PT Raised to $150 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst N. Quinn Bolton raised the price target on Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ: NVMI) to $150.00 (from
UBS Upgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Neutral

UBS analyst Lloyd Byrne upgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.00 (from
Raymond James Reiterates Outperform on Walmart (WMT) After Earnings

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated an Outperform rating and $170.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE: WMT) after F3Q22 sales
