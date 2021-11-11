Beazer Homes (BZH) Tops Q4 EPS by 75c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Evoqua Water (NYSE: AQUA) reported Q4 EPS of $0.22, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.29. Revenue for the quarter came in at $426 million versus the consensus estimate of $416.28 million. For earnings history and...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Meritor (NYSE: MTOR) reported Q4 EPS of $0.80, $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of $0.54. Revenue for the quarter came in at $945 million versus the consensus estimate of $993.73 million. GUIDANCE:. Meritor sees FY2022 EPS...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG) reported Q4 EPS of $4.25, $0.55 better than the analyst estimate of $3.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.28 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.
TJX Cos. (NYSE: TJX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.80. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.5 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Outlook:. For the start of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2022, overall open-only comp store sales growth...
EZCORP (NASDAQ: EZPW) reported Q4 EPS of $0.11, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $192.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $174.5 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on EZCORP (EZPW) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Aramark Services (NYSE: ARMK) reported Q4 EPS of $0.21, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.19. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.55 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.52 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GUIDANCE:. NIO Inc. sees Q4 2021 revenue of $1.4551-1.5684 billion, versus the consensus of $1.74 billion. Deliveries...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) reported Q4 EPS of $2.30, $0.27 better than the analyst estimate of $2.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.81 billion versus the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion.
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) reported Q4 EPS of $0.23, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.20. Revenue for the quarter came in at $76.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $68.4 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.38, $0.19 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $757.8 billion, versus $736.9 billion reported last year. Fiscal 2022 Earnings Framework:. Spectrum...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) reported Q4 EPS of $1.01, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $543.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $517.66 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. (Updates consensus revenue) Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) reported Q4 EPS of $0.37, $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.44. Revenue for the quarter came in at $18.53 billion versus the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) reported Q4 EPS of ($0.24), $0.26 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.50). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Adient (ADNT) click here.
CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) reported Q4 EPS of $1.40, $0.31 better than the analyst estimate of $1.09. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.01 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.4 billion. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CGI Group (GIB) click here.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $120.4 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $200.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $199.75 million.
Comments / 0