Hippo Holdings (HIPO) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.08/sh

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

StreetInsider.com

Shapeways, Inc (SHPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/sh

Shapeways, Inc (NYSE: SHPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.7 million, versus $8.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE: Shapeways, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $32.5-33.5...
StreetInsider.com

Pioneer Power (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05/sh

Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

AvidXchange Holdings (AVDX) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Loss of $15.3M

AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ: AVDX) reported Q3 adjusted net loss of $15.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $65.2 million. GUIDANCE: AvidXchange Holdings sees FY2021 revenue of $244.5-245.5 billion.
StreetInsider.com

REE Automotive (REE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.57/sh

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.57), versus ($0.16) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on REE Automotive (REE) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
StreetInsider.com

IQVIA Holdings (IQV) PT Raised to $309 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Windley raised the price target on IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) to $309.00 (from $300.00) while maintaining a...
StreetInsider.com

Federal Signal (FSS) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend; 0.8% Yield

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, or $0.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

HCI Group (HCI) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend; 1.2% Yield

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share, or $1.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 18, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.2 percent.
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Duckhorn (NAPA) Stock Falls 5% on Stock Offering from Private Equity Owners TSG Consumer Partners and Other Insiders

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining...
Entrepreneur

Bilibili (BILI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Bilibili (BILI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.03%.
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
StreetInsider.com

BTIG Starts Babylon Holdings (BBLN) at Buy

BTIG initiates coverage on Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) with a...
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's Cos. (LOW) Stock Rally After Topping Estimates and Raising Guidance, Goldman Sachs Expects Share Outperformance Today

Shares of Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) are up nearly 4% in today's trading session after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results...
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a...
