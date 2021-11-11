SunOpta (STKL) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eltek Ltd (NASDAQ: ELTK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $8 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Eltek Ltd (ELTK) click...
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) are down nearly 30% in pre-open Friday after the company delivered extremely poor FQ1 results and slashed guidance. Peloton reported FQ1 EPS of ($1.25) to miss on...
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE: NAPA) shares were trading around 5% lower after-hours on Tuesday after the company announced a secondary stock offering from large private equity owner TSG Consumer Partners, which took the company public back in March, and other company insiders.
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million.
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.
Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE: PLX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.09 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $12.05 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.9 million.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ: NDRA) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.07).
