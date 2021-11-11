Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Misses Q3 EPS by 2c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Maxeon (NASDAQ: MAXN) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.62), $0.22 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.40). Revenue for the quarter came in at $220.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. GUIDANCE:. Maxeon sees Q4 2021...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) reported Q4 EPS of $0.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $285 million versus the consensus estimate of $299.95 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE: DESP) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $83.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $74.9 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Beachbody Company (NYSE: BODY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.13), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.15). Revenue for the quarter came in at $208.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $246.93 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Oatly (NASDAQ: OTLY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $185.95 million.
CASI Pharma (NASDAQ: CASI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $8.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $7.54 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on CASI Pharma (CASI) click here.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Energy Focus (NASDAQ: EFOI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.22), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $5.55 million. For earnings history and...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.6 billion. For earnings history and...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WM Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $50.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.66 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) reported Q1 EPS of ($0.30), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.28). Revenue for the quarter came in at $6.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $6.31 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Alta Equipment Group (NYSE: ALTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.02, $0.01 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.03. Revenue for the quarter came in at $295 million versus the consensus estimate of $286.56 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $146.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $170.7 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.12), $0.07 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.05). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. GUIDANCE:. LiveVox sees FY2021 revenue...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. StoneMor Inc (NYSE: STON) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.04 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $82.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. For earnings history and...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.23), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.21). Revenue for the quarter came in at $35.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. GUIDANCE:. Similarweb Ltd. sees...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.02 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.09). Revenue for the quarter came in at $40.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. For earnings history and...
Comments / 0