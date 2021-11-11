Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported Q1 EPS of $1.07, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $1.01. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $743.73 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 annualized. This is a 10% increase from the prior dividend of $0.30. The...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zurn Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share, or $0.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 7, 2021, to stockholders of...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.16), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.10). Revenue for the quarter came in at $30.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.84 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.73, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.67. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion.
CIRCOR (NYSE: CIR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.50, $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191 million versus the consensus estimate of $203.19 million. GUIDANCE:. CIRCOR sees FY2021 EPS of $1.69-$1.74, versus the consensus of $2.12. For earnings history and earnings-related data...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.50), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $56.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.95 million.
SOC Telemed Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.11), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $26.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $25.27 million. GUIDANCE:. SOC Telemed Inc. sees FY2021 revenue of $91.5-93.5 million, versus the consensus of $90.9 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.01), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $108.2 million versus the consensus estimate of $119.39 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.21, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.15. Revenue for the quarter came in at $92 million versus the consensus estimate of $88.52 million.
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE: RYAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.18. Revenue for the quarter came in at $352.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $321.85 million.
GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.19), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.13). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.92 million. GUIDANCE:. GAN Limited sees FY2021 revenue of $125-135 million, versus the consensus of $130 million. For earnings...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.90, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.84. Revenue for the quarter came in at $607.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $589.79 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.24), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Revenue for the quarter came in at $100.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. GUIDANCE:. Fathom Holdings...
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.43). Revenue for the quarter came in at $29.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $31.58 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.03). Revenue for the quarter came in at $39.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. For earnings...
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.08), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.14). Revenue for the quarter came in at $111.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.24 million.
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE: LSF) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.59), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.65). Revenue for the quarter came in at $10.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of $0.32. Revenue for the quarter came in at $222.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $217.82 million. GUIDANCE:. CarGurus sees Q4 2021...
Comments / 0