Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Tops Q3 EPS by 6c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. U. S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.50), $0.06 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $56.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $51.95 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO