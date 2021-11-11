Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 74c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $0.13. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.4 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO