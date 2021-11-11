CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.72

StreetInsider.com

StoneCo (STNE) Reports Q3 EPS of R$0.46

StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) reported Q3 EPS of R$0.46, versus R$0.99 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at R$1.47 billion, versus R$934.3 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.24

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ: MGIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.24, versus $0.19 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $120.9 million, versus $94.9 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Canaan Inc. (CAN) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.41

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) reported Q3 EPS of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $204.5 million.
StreetInsider.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

ZTO Express (NYSE: ZTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.22, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.15 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion.
StreetInsider.com

BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) PT Raised to $12 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a
StreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a
StreetInsider.com

AcelRx Pharma (ACRX) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

AcelRx Pharma (NASDAQ: ACRX) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.07), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.07). Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.86 million versus the consensus estimate of $1.9 million.
StreetInsider.com

Acacia Research (ACTG) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.86

Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) reported Q3 EPS of $0.86, versus $0.32 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.58 million, versus $19.5 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) Reports Q3 EPS of ($0.32)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.32). Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $3.07 million.
StreetInsider.com

Remark Holdings (MARK) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.72

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) reported Q3 EPS of $0.72, versus $0.04 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $2.65 million reported last year.
StreetInsider.com

Eagle Point Income Company (EIC) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.59

Eagle Point Income Company (NYSE: EIC) reported Q3 EPS of $0.59.
StreetInsider.com

FreightCar America (RAIL) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.03

FreightCar America (NASDAQ: RAIL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.03, versus $0.24 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.3 million, versus $25.2 million reported last year.
