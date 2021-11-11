ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.20, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $115.7 million.
National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $518 million versus the consensus estimate of $511.64 million. GUIDANCE:. National Vision sees...
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.43), $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.57 million.
Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $107.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $115.46 million.
Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12). For earnings history and earnings-related data on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) click here.
GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million. For earnings history...
Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $267.83 million.
Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million. GUIDANCE:. Interface sees Q4 2021...
ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
