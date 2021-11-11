ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.20, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $115.7 million.

