ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

6 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Destination XL Group (DXLG) Tops Q1 EPS by 13c, Offers Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ: DXLG) reported Q1 EPS of $0.20, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $121.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $115.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

National Vision (EYE) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

National Vision (NASDAQ: EYE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.38, $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of $0.25. Revenue for the quarter came in at $518 million versus the consensus estimate of $511.64 million.
StreetInsider.com

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Tops Q3 EPS by 13c

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.43), $0.13 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.56). Revenue for the quarter came in at $31.45 million versus the consensus estimate of $30.57 million.
StreetInsider.com

Freshpet (FRPT) Misses Q3 EPS by 13c

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), $0.13 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $107.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $115.46 million.
StreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.16, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $0.05. Revenue for the quarter came in at $976 million versus the consensus estimate of $932.8 million.
StreetInsider.com

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Tops Q3 EPS by 3c

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.12).
StreetInsider.com

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) reported Q3 EPS of $0.45, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.41. Revenue for the quarter came in at $347.34 million versus the consensus estimate of $338.16 million.
StreetInsider.com

Century Casinos (CNTY) Tops Q3 EPS by 9c

Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.36, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.27. Revenue for the quarter came in at $116.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $106.7 million.
StreetInsider.com

EnPro Industries (NPO) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c

EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) reported Q3 EPS of $1.40, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $283.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $267.83 million.
StreetInsider.com

Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Tops Q3 EPS by 50c

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) reported Q3 EPS of $0.84, $0.50 better than the analyst estimate of $0.34. Revenue for the quarter came in at $332.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $219.41 million.
StreetInsider.com

Interface (TILE) Tops Q3 EPS by 1c

Interface (NASDAQ: TILE) reported Q3 EPS of $0.29, $0.01 better than the analyst estimate of $0.28. Revenue for the quarter came in at $313 million versus the consensus estimate of $315.17 million.
StreetInsider.com

ModivCare Inc. (MODV) Tops Q3 EPS by 21c

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ: MODV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.63, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $1.42. Revenue for the quarter came in at $493.1 million versus the consensus estimate of $502.45 million.
StreetInsider.com

AMC Networks (AMCX) Tops Q3 EPS by $1.46

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) reported Q3 EPS of $2.68, $1.46 better than the analyst estimate of $1.22. Revenue for the quarter came in at $810.77 million versus the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on AMC Networks (AMCX) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Fluor Corp. (FLR) Tops Q3 EPS by 12c

Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) reported Q3 EPS of $0.26, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion.
