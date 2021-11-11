CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ampio Pharma (AMPE) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.02/sh

Shapeways, Inc (SHPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/sh

Shapeways, Inc (SHPW) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/sh

Shapeways, Inc (NYSE: SHPW) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $7.7 million, versus $8.1 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:. Shapeways, Inc sees FY2021 revenue of $32.5-33.5...
Creatd (CRTD) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.71/sh

Creatd (NASDAQ: CRTD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.71), versus ($3.81) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.2 million, versus $425 thousand reported last year. GUIDANCE:
Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Pioneer Power (PPSI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.05/sh

Pioneer Power (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.05), versus $0.15 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.7 million, versus $4.1 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Pioneer...
REE Automotive (REE) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.57/sh

REE Automotive (NASDAQ: REE) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.57), versus ($0.16) reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on REE Automotive (REE) click here.
Suncoke Energy (SXC) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend; 3.3% Yield

Suncoke Energy (NYSE: SXC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, or $0.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 18, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
Bilibili (BILI) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

Bilibili (BILI) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.66. This compares to loss of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.03%. A...
BrightView Holdings (BV) PT Lowered to $15 at Stifel, Following Earnings

Stifel analyst Shlomo H. Rosenbaum lowered the price target on BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) to $15.00 (from $16.50) while maintaining ...
Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $134 at Stifel Following Investor Day

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $134.00 (from $121.00) while maintaining a ...
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.15/sh

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.15), versus ($0.15) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $28.6 million, versus $26.5 million reported last year. GUIDANCE:
Benson Hill, Inc. (BHIL) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.29

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.29). Revenue for the quarter came in at $32 million, versus $0 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Benson...
Genius Brands Int'l (GNUS) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.03/sh

Genius Brands Int'l (NASDAQ: GNUS) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), versus ($0.01) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.87 million, versus $274 thousand reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on...
Microvast Holdings (MVST) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.49/sh

Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.49), versus ($0.22) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $36.9 million, versus $30.8 million reported last year.
Helbiz (HLBZ) Reports Q3 Loss of $1.09/sh

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.09), versus ($0.29) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $4.7 million, versus $2.01 million reported last year. For...
WeWork (WE) Reports Q3 Loss of $4.54/sh

WeWork (NYSE: WE) reported Q3 EPS of ($4.54), versus ($5.51) reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $661 million, versus $811 million reported last year. For...
PLBY Group (PLBY) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.18/sh

PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), versus $0.05 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $58.4 million, versus $35 million reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on PLBY Group (PLBY) click here.
Spark Networks SE (LOV) Reports Q3 Net Loss of $2.7M

Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) reported Q3 net loss of $2.7M. Revenue for the quarter came in at $53.3 million versus the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. GUIDANCE:. Spark Networks SE sees...
