Myomo (MYO) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.
Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.29 million versus the consensus estimate of $262.53 million.
NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $494 million versus the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2021 EPS of $6.43-$6.53, versus the consensus of $6.37. NICE sees FY2021 revenue of $1.899-1.909...
Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160 million versus the consensus estimate of $187.08 million. For earnings history...
Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.72, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $221.18 million.
Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $329.68 million.
Silk Road Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.23 million.
