Myomo (MYO) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO