Myomo (MYO) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Hillenbrand (HI) Tops Q4 EPS by 10c, Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.00, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $755 million versus the consensus estimate of $732.67 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share, or $2.04 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Whirlpool (WHR) Declares $1.40 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share, or $5.6 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend; 1.8% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ: RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, or $0.68 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 19,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Sees 3 Reasons HP, Inc. (HPQ) Revenue is Likely to be Light

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated an Underperform rating and $29.00 price target on HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) ahead of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) reported Q3 EPS of $0.14, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $0.07. Revenue for the quarter came in at $368.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $382.65 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Traeger, Inc. (COOK) Tops Q3 EPS by 2c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Traeger, Inc. (NYSE: COOK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.06), $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.08). Revenue for the quarter came in at $162 million versus the consensus estimate of $140.88 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Thryv Holdings (THRY) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ: THRY) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $297.29 million versus the consensus estimate of $262.53 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NICE (NICE) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) reported Q3 EPS of $1.68, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $1.58. Revenue for the quarter came in at $494 million versus the consensus estimate of $465.75 million. GUIDANCE:. NICE sees FY2021 EPS of $6.43-$6.53, versus the consensus of $6.37. NICE sees FY2021 revenue of $1.899-1.909...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Babcock & Wilcox (BW) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW) reported Q3 EPS of $0.12, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.02. Revenue for the quarter came in at $160 million versus the consensus estimate of $187.08 million. For earnings history...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Ebix (EBIX) Tops Q2 EPS by 10c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ebix (NASDAQ: EBIX) reported Q2 EPS of $0.72, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.62. Revenue for the quarter came in at $191.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $221.18 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Audacy (AUD) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Audacy (NYSE: AUD) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.04), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.06. Revenue for the quarter came in at $329.4 million versus the consensus estimate of $329.68 million.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) Misses Q3 EPS by 10c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Silk Road Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.40), $0.10 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.30). Revenue for the quarter came in at $24.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $26.23 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

