Since COVID-19 has started it seems as if the dining halls have not had many options for food. There are several dining halls on campus including Lakeside, Cooper, Littlepage and Pathfinder and they all provide different food options. It seems like they are on a rotation of the same meals every few weeks and each dining hall following a different rotation. With this schedule it can feel repetitive at times. I personally do not eat in the dining halls often, only like once or twice a week but I do often see the same handful of meals as the weeks go by.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO