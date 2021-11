As a group of young activists traverse a public park in Moscow in “We Are Russia,” you can see what they’re up against when not only many refuse flyers touting the candidacy of Alexi Navalny in the upcoming 2018 presidential election, but they make a spectacle of ripping up the leaflets, urging one another to “Tear it up and throw it away.” As disheartening as this might be for someone as idealistic as Milena, one of the volunteers for the Navalny campaign who fearlessly will stand in front of public places with signs taking the current Putin regime to task for its corruption, it is unlikely to deter her and as she and a new generation in Russia eager for change thrust themselves fearlessly into the election cycle for a race that is largely considered predetermined, director Alexandra Dalsbaek is there every step of the way as the police come up with trumped up charges to informally suppress potential protests and the resignation of those who dismiss their efforts only illustrates why they fight so hard for a new government.

PROTESTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO