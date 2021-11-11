CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

James Harden, visiting Nets hammer Magic

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

James Harden recorded a triple-double, and Kevin Durant continued his torrid scoring pace with 30 points, as the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 123-90 victory over the host Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Harden finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help Brooklyn win for the third...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Lamarcus Aldridge
Person
Jevon Carter
Person
Terrence Ross
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Wendell Carter Jr.
Person
Kevin Durant
Newsday

Kevin Durant, James Harden help Nets bounce back with dominating win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — If the Nets were bothered by the fourth-quarter meltdown they suffered in Chicago — and they certainly should have been — they responded in the best possible by flushing it down the toilet with a dominating 123-90 victory over the Magic Wednesday night at Amway Center. The...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Nets Trade Pairs James Harden, Damian Lillard

With there being a lot of talk about Damian Lillard’s future in Portland, management getting blasted for their coaching search in the offseason and now the front office now being investigated due to misconduct in the workplace, getting off to a slow start was the last thing the Portland Trail Blazers needed this NBA season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports

Nets have exaggerated celebration for James Harden drawing foul (video)

Nets star James Harden has struggled to draw fouls with the NBA’s rule changes this season. So, Harden finally drawing a whistle on Bulls center Tony Bradley – just after an especially egregious no-call on Nikola Vucevic – elicited a Bronx cheer from Brooklyn. Harden lifted and pumped his fists...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley clowns Nets’ James Hardens outfit

Charles Barkley had some interesting comments about Brooklyn Nets Superstar James Harden’s outfit. Harden walked into the Barclays Center before the game versus the Golden State Warriors and Chuck did not like his outfit at all. “Man what the hell is his outfit? Hell no I don’t like his outfit....
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Clumsy” Twitter reacts to James Harden ‘worst turnover’ during Nets vs Pistons clash, video goes viral

In Nets victory over the Pistons by just 6 points, James Harden seemed to be doing his work at both ends of the court after he managed to register 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes. However, there was one particular incident which the Beard will not want to recall anytime soon or perhaps throughout the remaining of his NBA career, especially knowing that he has abundance of leadership traits to pour out for the rest of the team in the 2021-22 season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
elitesportsny.com

James Harden, Kevin Durant lead second half push as Nets handle Raptors

The Nets’ big two game to play on Sunday night. Things look like they’re starting to fall into place for the Nets as they extended their modest winning streak to five with a 116-103 victory over the Raptors. For the second straight game, Brooklyn followed up a mundane first half...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Nets star James Harden’s embarrassing brain fart vs. Pistons

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden had the worst turnover of the season, and he did it against the hapless Detroit Pistons of all teams. Late in the third quarter of Friday’s contest against the Pistons, Harden accidentally lost the ball and was unable to recover it since he would commit a backcourt violation. However, what […] The post VIDEO: Nets star James Harden’s embarrassing brain fart vs. Pistons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Not Fair”: Fans Support James Harden after poor refereeing in Nets vs Hawks Clash

The referees are not responding to James Harden’s call for drawing fouls. Harden has been someone who knew how to draw out fouls but since the rules have changed this year it is affecting his game a little. He would always draw a foul whenever he would drive in through the defense but seems like the Nets Superstar would have to devise another plan as the referees aren’t gonna acknowledge his foul calls.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden passes Clyde Drexler on all-time scoring leaderboard

As a former Houston Rocket great, James Harden definitely knows who Clyde Drexler is–and today, the Brooklyn Net had a chance to pass him on the all-time scoring list. Drexler spent the majority of his career with Portland but helped the Rockets to their only championships in the final years of his career. Up until today, he was 32nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, getting passed by Harden in the second quarter of Friday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
lineups.com

Brooklyn Nets vs Chicago Bulls 11/8/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls Matchup Preview (11/8/21) The Brooklyn Nets (6-3) will have their second back-to-back game against the Chicago Bulls (6-3) in the United Center. These are two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference right now, and it will be interesting to see how they fare against each other. The Nets will still be without Nic Claxton for this game. Due to illness and demotion to their G-League affiliate, he will miss another few weeks and have plugged in forward Bruce Brown to the starting lineup in his place. This has forced Blake Griffin to the center position and Kevin Durant to power forward in their small-ball lineup. Since Brown has been placed into the starting lineup, the Nets have won five of their past six games, including four straight wins, which hardly feels like a coincidence. Claxton was struggling, and this small-ball lineup has been working for the Nets.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy